Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,623 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

