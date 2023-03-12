Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $60.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

