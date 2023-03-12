Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.