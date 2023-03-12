Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 310,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF opened at $23.51 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

