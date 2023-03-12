Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

