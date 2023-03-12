Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

