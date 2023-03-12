Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IONQ opened at $4.56 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

