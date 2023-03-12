Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

