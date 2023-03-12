Vertcoin Trading Down 1.5% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $50,271.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00682796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00546321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,299,672 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

