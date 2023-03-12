Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 100.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.