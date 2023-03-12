Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

