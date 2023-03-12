Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

