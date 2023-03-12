Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,430,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,283 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,935,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

