Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

