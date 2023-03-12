Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.06 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

