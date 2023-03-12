Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

