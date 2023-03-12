Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

