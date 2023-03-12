Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.