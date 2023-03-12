Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $173.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

