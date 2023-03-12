Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in February

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VDRFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vidrala in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$84.50.

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

