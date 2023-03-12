Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 112.1% in February

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.