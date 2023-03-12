Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 319,482 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Viper Energy Partners worth $63,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 448,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,922. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

