VirtualMeta 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,372.69 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $16,372.69 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00438930 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.93 or 0.29664766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00254947 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,638.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.