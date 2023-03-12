VirtualMeta Price Down 3.5% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.84 million and $16,406.46 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00254947 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,638.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

