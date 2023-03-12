Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 582,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
