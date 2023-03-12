Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 582,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

