Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. The firm has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

