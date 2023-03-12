Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

