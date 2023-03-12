Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

FAN stock opened at GBX 405.50 ($4.88) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.08. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443 ($5.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £801.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

