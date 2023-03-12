Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
VONHF opened at C$71.86 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$53.83 and a 12-month high of C$82.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.72.
Vontobel Company Profile
