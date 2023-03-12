Vor Biopharma (VOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 13.2 %

VOR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

