Vor Biopharma (VOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.
VOR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.95.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
