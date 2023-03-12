Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.13 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00015159 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $85.08 million and $5.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00035699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00226242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,663.80 or 1.00079563 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11681284 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,520,726.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.