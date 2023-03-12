Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.35 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00014444 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.35 million and $6.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11282383 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,750,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

