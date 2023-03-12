WA Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 54.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 203.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,429,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

