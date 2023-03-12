Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

