Warburg Research Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, February 20th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.20. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

