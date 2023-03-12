Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

