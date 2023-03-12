Washington Trust Bank Invests $309,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

