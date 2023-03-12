Washington Trust Bank Takes $207,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banner by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also

