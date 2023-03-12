Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.