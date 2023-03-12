Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 13,140 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

