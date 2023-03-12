Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.89 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

