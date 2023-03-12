Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

