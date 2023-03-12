Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

