Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $69.68 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,765 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

