Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

