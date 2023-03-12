Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,539 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

