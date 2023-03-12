Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Wearable Devices’ (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 13th. Wearable Devices had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wearable Devices stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 289,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Wearable Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 2.60% of Wearable Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc.

