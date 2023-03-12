WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,728,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.