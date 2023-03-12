West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber comprises approximately 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of West Fraser Timber worth $35,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 55.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,641. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.