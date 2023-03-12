Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HYI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

